Authorities arrest man for rape of juvenile under 13-years-old

DESOTO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Authorities say a man was arrested for the rape of a juvenile under the age of 13.

38-year-old Louis Wayne Rutan was interviewed by detectives and arrested for First Degree Rape.

According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's office, they received a complaint from a concerned adult regarding the molestation of a juvenile.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Rutan had inappropriate contact with the victim.

Bond has not yet been set.

