Police seek man accused of crashing car into his wife's car

Shreveport police are looking for a man believed to be responsible for crashing his vehicle into his estranged wife’s car.

On July 12, officers responded to reports of a hit and run crash in the 1700 block of East 70 Street.

Police are looking for 44-year-old David Shaw.

Investigators say Shaw intentionally crashed into his estranged wife.

Police have an arrest warrant for Shaw charging him with hit and run driving and felony grad criminal property damage.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to Shaw’s arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at lockemup.org.

