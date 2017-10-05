TAPD: 2 people shot near Texarkana, AR high school

Police in Texarkana, Arkansas are on the scene of a shooting near North Heights Junior High School. (Source: KSLA)

It happened at the Quill Creek Apartments on East 35th street just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

We're told at least two people were shot and taken to a hospital.

Police say the people injured may have been exchanging gunfire.

This is a developing story. We will update you on air and on our news app as we learn more.

