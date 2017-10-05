SPD seek man wanted for attempted murder

Authorities say 35-year-old Brandon M. Wright of Haughton stabbed Sharonica Campbell several times on September 7, 2017. (Source: SPD)

Police are searching for a man wanted for stabbing a woman multiple times in Shreveport.

Authorities say 35-year-old Brandon M. Wright of Haughton stabbed Sharonica Campbell several times on September 7, 2017.

It happened at a residence in the 1900 block of Anna Street.

According to information gathered by detectives, Wright arrived at Campbell's home and after a heated argument began stabbing her repeatedly.

Campbell was treated at University Health Medical Center for her injuries. She is still in recovery.

Wright is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant charging him with a single count of attempted second-degree murder.

Bond has been set at half a million dollars. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.