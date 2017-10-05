Police seek help finding person who stabbed woman

Authorities released new details Wednesday about the investigation into an attempted murder in Shreveport.

Based on additional information, the Caddo district attorney's office says, Shreveport police asked to recall the warrant that called for the arrest of 35-year-old Brandon Wright.

Now authorities are asking for the public's help finding the person who stabbed Sharonica Campbell several times Sept. 7 at a residence in the 1900 block of Anna Street.

She survived, but her attacker is still out there.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.