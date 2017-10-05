Community rallies around football player with brain injury

A small Bowie County community is trying to cope with the injury of a 17-year-old football player who was hospitalized two weeks ago.

The student, Scott Atkins, is receiving treatment for a brain injury he received while playing in a high school football game.

While Atkins recovers at a hospital in Little Rock, hundreds of shirts are being sold in Simms Texas with the cress of an "S" for Scott.

"People who don't know Scott are sending cards, money, and texting every day for updates on him," said Alyssa Atkins, Scott's sister.

Officials say the injury to Scott is hitting his district and the community hard.

"It has been tough on our kids, it has been tough on our coaches, it has been tough on the whole school. Everybody was really close to Scott. We are a small school and we are really concerned about his welfare," said Rex Burks superintendent of Simms Texas Independent School District.

Burks said Scott is a very popular guy with both students and teachers. He said he expects other fundraising efforts to help the family through this crisis. Although he is a long way to recovery, family members say improvement is being made.

"We take baby steps forward then we take some back but they say we will have good days and some bad days but medically he shouldn't be moving like he is but he is squeezing hands he is raising his eyebrows he is squinting his eyes moving his toes," said Alyssa Atkins.

Alyssa said her brother has always liked football and is an avid fan of the Texas Longhorns.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with Scott's medical expenses.

