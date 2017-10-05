Chairman of LSU's neurosurgery department removed

LSU Health Sciences Center-Shreveport's department of neurosurgery chairman has been removed.

Officials say Dr. Anil Nanda's removal comes with no specific cause or wrongdoing by Dr. Nanda, but only that the university wished to move in a different direction. In a release, the department stated that they were shocked and disappointed by the decision, that was made unilaterally by Dr. G. E Ghali, chancellor of the medical school.

Nnanda started the Department of Neurosurgery at the Health Sciences Center in 1995.

Prior to this, Dr. Nanda served five years as the Chief of Neurosurgery, then a section of the Department of Surgery, according to UniversityNuerosurgery.com.

In the spring of 2002, Dr. Nanda successfully obtained accreditation of a neurosurgery residency program at LSUHSC-Shreveport, the first such program to be approved in the five preceding years.

The release, signed by multiple members of the neurosurgery department, expressed their support for Nnanda as the chairman of the department.

"Our entire department feels that Dr. Ghali's decision to remove Dr. Nnanda as the Chairman of our department is a personal attack on a man who has dedicated his career to LSUHSC-Shreveport and the education of students and residents."

