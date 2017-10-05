Shreveport seek help finding teen missing since Sept. 25

Shreveport police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing local teen who is believed to have run away.

Germanisha Green, 16, was reported missing by her mother back on September 25.

She was last seen on September 20 at her home, wearing jeans, a green jacket, orange shirt, multi-colored scarf, and two braids in her hair.

Germanisha has two moles over her left eye and a scar above her lip.

Police say she is known to frequent the Merryton Inn and Moonrider Inn on Monkhouse Drive. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or 318-673-7020.

