Willis-Knighton Health System statement: Board supports CEO James Elrod

After meeting to discuss a vote of no confidence in longtime CEO James Elrod, the Willis-Knighton Health System Board of Trustees has announced a decision to continue operating the hospital system under his leadership.

According to a statement released Thursday afternoon,

Dr. Frank B. Hughes, chairman of the Board of Trustees of Willis-Knighton Health Systems, announced this afternoon that following lengthy discussion and deliberation over the last several days, and careful consideration of its options, the Board of Trustees voted on two issues. First, the Board voted to continue operating Willis-Knighton under the leadership of James Elrod, our current president and chief executive officer.



Second the Board decided to delegate to Mr. Elrod any decision regarding WKHS’s relationship with Chuck Daigle, WKHS’s chief operating officer. Following this meeting, we have issues we will continue to work through, and we will do so in a thoughtful, orderly and thorough manner, keeping in mind at all times the welfare of our employees, our patients and the community we serve.

The statement came shortly after it was confirmed that Willis Knighton Chief Cardiologist Dr. Michael G. Futrell has offered his resignation

Dr. Futrell has been with Willis Knighton for 40 years in December and says its time for him to step down.

The resignation comes during an emergency meeting of the board to discuss a vote of no-confidence in Elrod, reportedly over his resistance to changing with the times and refusal to upgrade the hospital system’s information systems and handling funding issues involving Medicare and Medicaid.

The original meeting was set for Thursday morning in Downtown Shreveport at the Regions Bank Tower on Texas Street. However, the meeting was moved to Boomtown Casino in Bossier City.

Doctors with Willis-Knighton spotted outside the Regions Bank Tower in Downtown Shreveport said that they are in support of the board of trustees and the choice that they would make.

A doctor with Willis-Knighton said that they wished for the resignation of Elrod and that they hope he will retire amicably.

Elrod has served as CEO for more than 50 years and was the longest-tenured hospital administrator in the U.S., according to his biography on the Willis Knighton Hospital System website.

