Willis-Knighton board of trustees to reportedly discuss CEO

The board of trustees for Willis-Knighton has called an emergency meeting in which they are reportedly talking about the status of CEO Jim Elrod.

The original meeting was planned for Downtown Shreveport at the Regions Bank Tower on Texas Street. However the meeting was moved to Boomtown Casino in Bossier City.

Doctors with Willis-Knighton appeared outside the Regions Bank Tower in Downtown Shreveport. They said that they are in support of the board of trustees and the choice that they would make.

A doctor with Willis-Knighton said that they wished for the resignation of Elrod and that they hope he will retire amicably.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.