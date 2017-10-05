Louisiana hospital manager balks at breach-of-contract claim

By MELINDA DESLATTE

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The manager of two safety-net hospitals in north Louisiana is dismissing claims that it's not following the terms of its state contract as baseless and inaccurate.

BRF, the company managing the Shreveport and Monroe hospitals as University Health System, replied to the accusations in an eight-page letter to LSU, which previously ran the state-owned facilities.

The letter says University Health suffers from inadequate state funding, discrimination and "unreasonable" demands from LSU.

RF wants to hang onto its state deal, amid breach-of-contract accusations from Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration and LSU, whose doctors and medical students work and train at the hospitals.

Company leaders offered some ideas they said could help speed bill payments to LSU and said they were committed to health care and medical education in north Louisiana.

