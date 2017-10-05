How House for Hope helps restore the lives of many

The House for Hope giveaway continues, if you reserve your ticket by Friday, you could win a $5,000 shopping spree at Lee Michael's fine jewelry. The tickets are $100 each for a chance to win a brand new house in Stonewall.

The $385,000 four bedroom home in the Cathey Acres Subdivision in Stonewall is the grand prize that will be given away November 3rd.

You can reserve your ticket here.

The Hub Urban Ministry, Providence House, Community Renewal and Holy Angels all benefit from House for Hope.

Purchased is one of the programs offered by The Hub: Urban Ministry. It's a way to provide recovery options for women coming out of a life of prostitution or sex trafficking. They do this through residential recovery homes and a two-year clinical recovery program that helps the women move past what's happened in their lives.

Crystal Cray was introduced to sex trafficking and sexual abuse as a young child. In August, she was out of hope.

"Three days before I got here, I tried to commit suicide. It wasn't an attempt for any attention or anything. I had given up," Cray said.

She then entered into the Purchased: Not for Sale program. She said it's been a life-changing for her.

"Since I've been here, I feel like living, I feel like being alive. Not just surviving," Cray said.

Last year there were more than 400 cases of human trafficking, making it a big issue in the state of Louisiana.

"The Hub is a non-profit on a mission to give everybody in our city access to a restored life," said Weston Brown, the executive director of The Hub: Urban Ministry.

The other program the Hub offers the Lovewell Center. The program helps people get out of poverty through an earnings-based approach. In Shreveport, the poverty rate is about 30%, that's almost double the national average.

"So what happens when you have a poverty rate that high, you have a number of systemic problems in your community. Those can be things like crime, like homelessness, poor education, people who have dropped out of school at a very early age," Brown said.

For 10 years now, The Hub has been helping people in poverty get back into the regular rhythm of life. They usually see 800 to 1,000 people a month.

One of those people that came through their program, and now volunteers, Ronald Snell.

"You wake up and think where am I going to get something to drink, a sandwich. It really works on your disposition and your behavior. We rest assured here at Hub, we can get a sandwich," Snell said.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.