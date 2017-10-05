Tropical Storm Nate could become a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico

As of 10 a.m. our time, Tropical Storm Nate was on the northeast coast of Nicaragua moving northwest at 9 mph.

Top sustained winds are at 40 mph. Nate could take a more NNW turn later today and see an increase in speed. Nate will emerge into the northwestern Caribbean and approach the Yucatan peninsula late Friday.

The storm will increase in strength over the Caribbean and certainly over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Nate could become a category 1 hurricane before making landfall Sunday somewhere along the northern gulf coast.

The Topical Models for Nate show a possible landfall from the central Louisiana coast to the Florida peninsula. Quite a few of the models are showing a possible landfall from southeast Louisiana to the Mississippi coast.

We will be tracking Nate hour by hour as there certainly will be changes between now and Sunday.

As always, Your StormTracker 12 Team will be providing updates on ksla.com, as well as on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps and even on our Roku app. You can also follow the StormTracker 12 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.