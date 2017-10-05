Mother of newborn found dead in dumpster charged with murder

The mother of a newborn boy whose body was found in a Tensas Parish dumpster Monday is now charged with his murder.

Louisiana State Police were called to investigate Monday morning after The one-day-old boy was found inside a dumpster at Tensas Elementary School in St. Joseph.

As part of the investigation, an autopsy was performed on the infant and the cause of death was ruled to be blunt force trauma.

Alicia Richard, 21, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder and booked into the Tensas Parish Jail. Her bond was set at $200,000.

