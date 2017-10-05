Expect a hot Thursday, cool down this weekend

It's not time yet to turn off your air conditioner. Thursday will be a very warm October day.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. A few places will even flirt with 90 degrees. With high pressure in control, expect a lot of sunshine on Thursday through the start of the weekend.

From this distance, the upcoming weekend will be very warm, but nice. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

A cold front will approach SE OK and north E TX on Saturday before washing out, so a stray shower or storm can't be ruled out north of I-30.

We're also going to have to keep a close eye on the Gulf of Mexico. A tropical system will likely impact the northern Gulf Coast this weekend as a tropical storm or hurricane. Residents along the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Florida need to monitor this system closely. There is still some uncertainty on where this system will end up.

The European model keeps this system further east and has it affecting Florida on Sunday.

The American model keeps this system further west and has it affecting Louisiana on Sunday. Even though the American model keeps us on the western side of this system, it could still bring some clouds and rain into the area if that solution pans out.

Make sure to check back for updates.

Early next week a strong cold front will push through the area. This front will bring in a little rain and more fall-like weather.

Temperatures next Wednesday might not get out of the 70s and overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.