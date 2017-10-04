Wooden Spoon Pizza coming soon to Flying Heart Brewing

A marriage of pizza and brews is coming to Bossier City.

Flying Heart Brewing is leasing its kitchen space in Bossier City’s historic Fire Station 6 to Wooden Spoon chef Jeffrey Judge.

And he is branching out with Wooden Spoon Pizza, which will offer pies featuring made-from-scratch dough and a house-made pizza sauce.

They just recently were finalizing the menu.

Along with classic favorites like pepperoni and sausage, highlights will include:

Classic Margarita - a cheese blend, Roma tomatoes and fresh basil

Mediterranean - pesto, feta, Kalamata olives, red onion and banana peppers;

BLT - customized three-cheese blend, house-made white sauce, baked bacon, Romaine lettuce and Roma tomatoes.

Wooden Spoon Pizza plans to hold its grand opening Oct. 27 starting at 11 a.m.

And Flying Heart Brewing will expand its schedule to 4 to 10 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

