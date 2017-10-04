TD 16 could hit somewhere along Gulf Coast this weekend

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Everyone along the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Florida needs to keep a close eye on Tropical Depression 16.

This system is expected to strengthen into Hurricane Nate as it moves north across the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

Where Nate will make landfall is still a big question.

The forecast cone below by the National Hurricane Center shows the possibility of it hitting Sunday anywhere between Louisiana and Florida.

Two popular models the KSL StormTracker 12 Weather Team uses when forecasting tropical systems are the ECMWF (European Model) and the GFS (American Model).

Unfortunately, the EURO and GFS show different solutions.

The EURO has this system making landfall near the coast of Alabama or Florida, while the GFS has it making landfall near the coast of Louisiana or Mississippi.

Even though the GFS keeps us on the western side of this system, it still could bring some clouds and rain into the area if that projection pans out.

Right now, Tropical Depression 16 is over the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

It is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to Central America through Friday.

The system could approach hurricane strength as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula late Friday into Saturday.

Make sure to check back for updates!

