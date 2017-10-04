WATCH: Caddo sheriff to discuss prison reform bill's impact

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator will hold a news conference Oct. 5 to discuss what impact the newly passed Justice Reinvestment Act will have on the parish. (Source: Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator/Facebook)

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator on Thursday will discuss the impact of the newly passed Justice Reinvestment Act.

He will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. at Government Plaza in downtown Shreveport.

Prator says he will discuss the immediate impact of the measure on Caddo Parish.

The new law provides the release of thousands of inmates statewide.

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the legislation into law in June in hopes of changing Louisiana’s reputation as the most imprisoned state in the country.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.