Caddo sheriff blasts new laws allowing for release of inmates

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator shares examples of convicted felons that are about to be released under the Justice Reinvestment Act that he feels should not be set free. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator is not a fan of criminal justice reform laws about to go into effect next month.

Prator expressed his concerns about the Justice Reinvestment Act, which he says provides the early release of thousands of inmates statewide, noting that 192 felons will be released early under the new law in November, and that's just the first wave.

The Justice Reinvestment Act is made up of 10 bills passed by the Louisiana Legislature and signed by Governor John Bel Edwards in June, intended to change Louisiana's reputation as the most imprisoned state in the country. It goes into effect November 1.

"There's ways and things that need to be reformed on the criminal justice system, but certainly we don't need to do what we're about to do."

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says 192 felons will be released early under J.R. Act & he's against it: https://t.co/7vVH5a9kJF @KSLA pic.twitter.com/afToGSij1J — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) October 5, 2017

