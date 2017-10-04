Shreveport man accused of hitting ex-girlfriend in the face

Police are looking for a Shreveport man accused of hitting his ex-girlfriend multiple times in the face last month.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 25-year-old Jacolby McCray charging him with one count of second-degree battery.

Shreveport police received reports from the victim on Sept. 12 claiming McCray hit her in the face several times and caused her to receive medical treatment.

McCray has past arrests for domestic related criminal property damage, domestic abuse battery and domestic related telephone harassment, according to the Shreveport Police Department.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for information leading to McCray’s arrest. Anyone with his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at lockemup.org.

