Shreveport police seek runaway teen

Shreveport Police are searching for a runaway teen who reportedly left her west Shreveport home Tuesday evening.

Police were notified late Tuesday night that 16-year-old Ti’Tiana Glover was believed to have run away.

Family members told officers that Glover was last seen leaving her Burson Drive home on foot.

Glover has long brown hair and stands approximately five feet one inch tall and weighs approximately 146 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ti’Tiana Glover is asked to contact Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.

