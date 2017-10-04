Police ID man shot in head while following what he thought was his stolen truck

Authorities have released the name of the man who was shot in his head while following what he thought may have been his stolen truck.

He is 65-year-old Bennie Livingston.

The Shreveport man told 9-1-1 dispatchers that he had spotted his stolen white Ford F-250 pickup and was following it in his other pickup.

Then the call's connection was lost.

Soon after, dispatchers got a call about a crashed pickup with the driver shot in the head.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened about 9:01 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.