Man dies after being shot in head while following what he thought was his stolen truck

A Shreveport man died less than 24 hours after being shot in his head while following what he thought may have been his stolen truck.

He is Bennie Livingston.

The 65-year-old told 9-1-1 dispatchers that he had spotted his stolen white Ford F-250 pickup and was following it in his other pickup.

Then the call's connection was lost.

Soon after, dispatchers got a call about a crashed pickup with the driver shot in the head.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened about 9:01 p.m. Tuesday.

Livingston's stolen truck was found Wednesday morning abandoned outside a vacant home in the 1600 block of Ashton Street.

That's just blocks from where he crashed his other truck, a Ford F-150, after being shot.

Police say it is impossible to verify whether the truck Livingston was following Tuesday night was his stolen Ford F-250.

A woman who told KSLA News 12 that she witnessed the shooting said there were two pickups involved.

She said she spotted the smaller Ford F-150 stopped in front of Pierre Avenue Suds in the 300 block of Pierre Avenue. She then saw the larger white Ford F-250 pull up next to it.

That's when someone in the larger truck shot down into the smaller truck then took off, the witness said.

The woman said the smaller truck then begin to head south on Pierre Avenue.

It veered off the pavement 30 to 40 yards down the road then crashed into a fence just north of of Pierre Avenue at Myrtle Street, she added.

Dianne Anderson owns the fence and the house it surrounds at that intersection.

"I was laying there in the bed and I heard a boom, just felt like some steam or something," she recalled.

That noise prompted Anderson to check outside.

That is when spotted the Ford F-150 crashed into her side fence with a shooting victim inside the truck.

"They had to cut that fence," Anderson said, pointing as she stood by her front porch.

"And that truck was, like he was coming from down Pierre Avenue."

Investigators soon realized that the wounded man was the same person who had just called 9-1-1 while following what he thought may have been his stolen white Ford F-250 pickup.

As police now search for the gunman, they also have some advice for crime victims.

"You never, under any circumstance, want to get yourself in harm's way behind property," Cpl. Marcus Hines stressed.

That property can be replaced while you cannot be, he added.

Victims of crimes should give as much information as possible to investigators, especially descriptions of potential suspects if possible.

