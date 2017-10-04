Walk-On's announced as title sponsor of Independence Bowl - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Walk-On's announced as title sponsor of Independence Bowl

(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
"As a proud Louisiana-based brand with our roots firmly planted in college sports, partnering with a Louisiana bowl game has always been a dream,” Walk-On’s founder and CEO Brandon Landry said. (Source: KSLA News 12) "As a proud Louisiana-based brand with our roots firmly planted in college sports, partnering with a Louisiana bowl game has always been a dream,” Walk-On’s founder and CEO Brandon Landry said. (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar is the Independence Bowl's new title sponsor.

The news was announced at a gathering Wednesday afternoon at Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar, 7031 Youree Drive in Shreveport.

The agreement is for five years with an option to opt out after the third year.

"As a proud Louisiana-based brand with our roots firmly planted in college sports, partnering with a Louisiana bowl game has always been a dream,” Walk-On’s founder and CEO Brandon Landry said.

“We are so proud to make that dream come true by partnering with the Independence Bowl in the great city of Shreveport. Our entire team is thrilled that the game will now be known as the Walk-On's Independence Bowl!"

The I-Bowl's search for a title partner was led by Atlanta-based Trenches Sports and Entertainment and Intersect Partners.

The Independence Bowl Foundation also:

  • has renewed its primary partnerships with the Atlantic Coast and Southeastern conferences through 2019,
  • has secondary agreements with Conference USA and the American Athletic Conference, and,
  • has extended its partnership with ESPN to broadcast the game through 2019.

Independence Bowl officials recently told Shreveport City Council members that the game will be played Dec. 27 in the city's Independence Stadium.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly