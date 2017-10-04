20 people arrested on federal, state drug trafficking charges

A total of 20 people are behind bars after an investigation showed that they allegedly were involved in drug trafficking in Winn parish.

A total of 11 individuals will be brought up on federal charges and 10 on state charges of the various involvement in the distribution of methamphetamine and other drugs in Winnfield and the surrounding area, according to Acting U.S. Attorney of the Western District Alexander C. Van Hook.

"The federal indictments, in this case, bring severe penalties," said Van Hook. "Specifically they bring a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life imprisonment and fines up to 10 million dollars."

According to Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan, these indictments were two-and-a-half years in the making. Several law enforcement agencies. According to authorities, the defendants attempted to distribute more than 50 grams of meth over a two-year period in Winn Parish.

Twenty of the 21 defendants were arrested on Tuesday, according to Van Hook. A total of 19 were arrested in Winn Parish and one in Texas. Christina Santos, 25, is still at large.

"The lead defendant, in this case, is Miss Santos," Van Hook said. "She is a fugitive and we believe she is in California in the Los Angeles area. She is the only one that is not in custody at this point."

Van Hook was joined by, Winn Parish District Attorney Chris Nevils, Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan, and representatives from the FBI and the Louisiana State Police will be at the event.

Van Hook went on to thank local and state law enforcement for their participation in this investigation

