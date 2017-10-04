Man wanted in Caddo Parish skimming scam arrested in Florida

A Miami man who deputies believe took park in a local skimmer scam was arrested in Florida on a Caddo Parish warrant.

Manuel Espinosa, 41, of Miami Beach, was arrested Monday, October 2, in Key West, FL. He was stopped by U.S. Navy military police who discovered the Caddo Parish warrant.

After an investigation, deputies believed Espinosa was working with a group of suspects who stole victims’ personal information by skimming credit cards at gas station pumps throughout Shreveport-Bossier City.

The information was used to produce counterfeit debit cards which deputies say were turned over to Espinosa who used them to purchase gift cards from merchants.

The gift cards were then split with others reportedly involved in the scam.

Espinosa was taken into custody by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and is being held in Monroe County Jail in Stock Island, FL, until he can be returned to Caddo Parish.

He faces a charge of access device fraud in Caddo Parish.

Two others were previously arrested in connection with the case and warrants remain outstanding for four more.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.