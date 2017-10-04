Empowering people with disabilities with House for Hope

Anyone who reserves a $100 House for Hope ticket by Friday is entered to win a $5,000 shopping spree to Lee Michael’s Fine jewelry.

The money donated will help one of four charities: Holy Angels, Community Renewal, The Hub Urban Ministry and Providence House.

For more than 50 years, Holy Angels has been offering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities a path to self-fulfillment.

"We're here to provide hope for the hopeless, we're here to provide empowerment for those who thought they would never find a job," said Laurie Boswell, the Chief Executive Officer of Holy Angels.

Holy Angels is an independent residential training campus and facility for individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities. It can house 185 people, one of those people, Linda Young's daughter, Liane. She's been at Holy Angels for more than 30 years.

Liane is developmentally disabled, caused by an after birth injury.

"By her actions, I could tell that she needed more than I could give her at home. Therefore I began a search for proper placement for Liane and after looking at numerous places, I was so amazed by Holy Angels, it's such an outstanding, unique place, that I felt it would be a perfect fit for my daughter," said Linda Young.

Holy Angels provides meaningful jobs for 110 people who create man-made products, that are sold to the community. The facility also provides medical care for children and adults, as well as services for those with autism in the community who need advanced therapy.

"Medicaid does not cover the level of care provided at Holy Angels. As a matter of fact, we have sustained losses of $1.5 million a year, so it is critical for us to continue to serve our most vulnerable citizens and we can only do that through the support of the generosity of those in the community," said Boswell.

84 cents of every dollar received goes directly back to client services, providing care to those who need it.

"There's safety, there's supervision, there's excellent care and training. It gives this mother a lot of piece of mind," said Young.

The $385,000 four bedroom home in the Cathey Acres Subdivision in Stonewall is the grand prize that will be given away November 3rd.

