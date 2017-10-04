Natchitoches police issue warrant for 18-year-old connected to w - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Natchitoches police issue warrant for 18-year-old connected to weekend shooting

Joshua Juwon Levo, 18 (Source: Natchitoches Police Department) Joshua Juwon Levo, 18 (Source: Natchitoches Police Department)
NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) -

Natchitoches Police have named a suspect in a shooting that sent two men to ArkLaTex hospitals on Saturday morning.

Joshua Juwon Levo, 18, is wanted on three counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting that happened on Sept. 30 at Lakeview Apartments.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Levo is considered to be armed dangerous. 

Anyone with information on Levo's whereabouts is urged to contact Det. Connell at (318) 238-3911 or NPD at (318) 352-8101. 

