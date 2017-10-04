18-year-old connected to weekend shooting turns self in

An 18-year-old has turned himself in after Natchitoches police named him as a suspect in a shooting that sent two men to ArkLaTex hospitals on Saturday morning.

According to Natchitoches police Spokeswoman Kelly Parks, Joshua Juwon Levo, 18, turned himself in.

Levo is wanted on three counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting that happened on Sept. 30 at Lakeview Apartments.

One of the men was sent to University Health for his injuries. Another was treated at a Natchitoches hospital and released the same day.

