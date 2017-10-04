CPSO working to identify attempted robber

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying an attempted robber who was caught on camera.

It happened on the early morning of Sept. 17 at the Relay Station Casino in Bethany, Louisiana.

As seen on surveillance footage, the masked man entered through the trucker's entrance at the back of the business. He walked into the casino area where he kneeled behind the bar and tried to open the businesses cash registers — to no avail.

The man then left the casino through the front door and ran north into an open field. Deputies suspect that he got away in a red vehicle parked on the northeast side of Highway 79 and then fled south towards Bethany, Texas.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Caddo Sheriff's Det. Jason Morgan at 681-0700 or 675-2170 or Crime Stoppers at 673-7373.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.