Shreveport Fire Department host fire safety program

The Shreveport Fire Department is hosting its 6th Annual ‘Sparky Day’ program to educate the community about the importance of fire safety as well as demonstrate the many disciplines of the department.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Independence Stadium.

The department is partnering with public and private schools. More than 1200 school-aged students from the parish will be bused in to learn the dangers associated with fire from trained fire safety professionals.

The SFD community outreach program will include:

Demonstrations: Extinguishing a burning structure, simulated motor vehicle accident with extrication using the jaws of life, cardiac heart save, rappelling from the apex of the stadium, and live explosive detonations by the bomb squad.

Guest appearances by SFD mascots, ‘Pluggy’ and ‘Sparky’

Fire safety literature and smoke alarm information.

The fire department also wants to alert the community that there will be some small explosive discharges throughout the morning.

‘Sparky Day’ is supported by the North Shreveport Business Association, Walmart on North Market, and the City of Shreveport through in-kind donations.

