Shreveport Fire Department holds fire safety program

Shreveport Fire Department held its sixth annual Sparky Day program Wednesday to educate the community about the importance of fire safety as well as demonstrate the many disciplines of the department.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to noon at Independence Stadium.

The department partnered with public and private schools.

More than 1,200 school-age students were bused in to learn the dangers associated with fire from trained fire safety professionals.

The SFD community outreach program included:

Demonstrations: Extinguishing a burning structure, simulated motor vehicle accident with extrication using the Jaws of Life, cardiac heart save, rappelling from the apex of the stadium, and live explosive detonations by the bomb squad.

Making guest appearances were SFD mascots Pluggy and Sparky

Fire safety literature and smoke alarm information.

Sparky Day is supported by the North Shreveport Business Association, Walmart on North Market Street, and the City of Shreveport through in-kind donations.

