Coroner IDs Texas man killed in I-20 wreck

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

The Caddo Parish coroner's office has identified the Texas man killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 20.

In a release the coroner's office said, 59-year-old Michael Glenn Pursley, of Fort Worth, TX, veered off the road and struck a guardrail while driving a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup east on I-20 just west of the weigh station shortly after 3 p.m.

Pursley will be autopsied at University Health to determine whether a medical event or condition contributed to the accident.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office reports that the wreck happened near the Texas stateline.

