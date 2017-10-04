Vacant Shreveport building destroyed in blaze

Shreveport firefighters are investigating after a fire destroyed a vacant building in the 1500 block of Marshall Street. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport firefighters are investigating what started a fire Wednesday morning that burned down a vacant building.

Firefighter arrived around 3:15 a.m. to find the building in the 1500 block of Marshall Street fully involved with flames.

While evaluating the building, Battalion Chief Dewayne Tasby noticed the structure’s roof beginning to collapse.

Chief Tasby told all fire crews to extinguish the blaze from the outside of the building until safe entry could be reevaluated.

It took crews about 30 minutes to get the blaze under control, according to firefighters on scene.

Firefighters say the building was a complete loss but it has not been occupied for several years.

During the firefighting efforts, four kittens were found and rescued. The Caddo Parish Animal Control Office has been contacted and will take custody of the kittens.

Fire prevention will investigate the cause of the fire once all the hot spots are out.

