Shooting in Shreveport leaves man fighting for his life

A man is fighting for his life after being shot in the head while following what he thought may have been his stolen vehicle.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened about 9:01 p.m. Tuesday in Shreveport.

That's when police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Hearne Avenue at Milam Street.

Investigators think the shooting itself occurred in the 1500 block of Myrtle Street, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

The man called 911 as he was following the vehicle and the call was disconnected, authorities said.

The pickup the wounded man was driving crashed at Pierre Avenue at Myrtle Street, Hines added.

The shooting victim has been taken to a hospital for treatment of a wound authorities say appeared to be life-threatening.

At last report, he was undergoing surgery.

The violence erupted just a matter of hours after law officers and citizens came together for National Night Out, an annual effort to fight crime in the community.

