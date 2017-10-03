Authorities trying to ID suspect in vehicle thefts, burglaries

Authorities say this man was wearing the same light-colored hoodie, shorts, dark socks or boots, cap and sunglasses when he was seen in different areas the same night vehicles were stolen or burglarized in western Harrison County, Texas. (Source: HCSO)

Open vehicles or ones with unlocked doors have proved to be an invitation to someone in western Harrison County, Texas.

Some of the vehicles have been stolen while others have had items taken from them, the Sheriff's Office reports.

Items left inside the vehicles include handguns, computers, purses and money, authorities say.

Now investigators are trying to identify a man who was wearing a light-colored hoodie, shorts, dark socks or boots, a cap and sunglasses.

He was seen wearing the same clothing in different areas on the same night, sheriff's Lt. Jay Webb said.

And authorities say the areas impacted by the thefts include gated communities and neighborhoods where some residents may have videos.

Prevention is the simplest deterrent to such crime, authorities add.

Everyone should lock their doors, even if the vehicle is in their own driveway.

And anything of value should not be left in the vehicle, or at least not in plain sight.

"If you love it, don't leave it."

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the vehicle thefts and burglaries to call the Harrison County Sheriff's Office at (903) 923-4000 or Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.

Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.