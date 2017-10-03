KSLA SALUTES: Fam Camp at Barksdale AFB

For camping enthusiasts, nothing beats sitting around a campfire taking in the great outdoors. To help there's a special part of Barksdale Air Force designed to provide that kind of experience for both active and retired military and their families.

"There are people who do nothing but travel around the United States to see all the different campgrounds and all the different historical sites," explained Fam Camp Manager, Theresa Anderson.

There isn't much Anderson hasn't seen over the last 13 years.

"I get people from everywhere and all services," she continued, "they come out stay a week, a month, whatever and then they go to another base or they go to a KOA."

Whatever their reason for stopping, Anderson's goal is to make them feel like family.

"Hope it's the courtesy and we like to make it feel like it's their second home and the trees a lot of places don't have trees so that makes a big difference."

Fam Camp is located on Barksdale's East Reservation. The scenic, wooded area provides a great venue for camping, whether is with an RV or tent.

They even have mobile homes to rent. The California Native and Navy Veteran says the best part of her job is getting to know her guests.

"We see a lot of the same people over and over, and this is also perfectly situated to go to the southern states and to go further north so it's right off of I-20. We like our repeat customers, it's fun."

The camp currently offers 42 RV sites with 20 more in the works. Tent camping and mobile home rentals are on a first come, first serve basis.

Everyone gets access to laundry and shower facilities and of course WIFI.

"I hope they come and enjoy just being here and come out and visit us we like people," said Anderson.

