Wreck kills one person; eastbound I-20 back open

Wreck kills one person; eastbound I-20 back open

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

One person was killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 20 in Caddo Parish, the Sheriff's Office reports.

One lane of eastbound Interstate 20 in Louisiana was closed as a result of the accident. 

That lane has since reopened, but eastbound traffic remains backed up into Texas, the Louisiana highway department reports.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office reports that the wreck happened near the Texas border.

Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate the wreck happened at 3:06 p.m.

The sheriff's office has four units on the scene, down from a half dozen earlier.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

