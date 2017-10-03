Wreck kills one person; eastbound I-20 back open

One person was killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 20 in Caddo Parish, the Sheriff's Office reports.

One lane of eastbound Interstate 20 in Louisiana was closed as a result of the accident.

That lane has since reopened, but eastbound traffic remains backed up into Texas, the Louisiana highway department reports.

All lanes are open I-20 East at Mile Marker 1. Congestion has reached beyond the LA/TX state line. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) October 3, 2017

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office reports that the wreck happened near the Texas border.

Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate the wreck happened at 3:06 p.m.

The sheriff's office has four units on the scene, down from a half dozen earlier.

