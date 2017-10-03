Texas man dies in wreck on I-20

A Texas man was killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 20 in Caddo Parish, the Sheriff's Office reports.

One lane of eastbound Interstate 20 in Louisiana was closed as a result of the accident.

That lane has since reopened.

All lanes are open I-20 East at Mile Marker 1. Congestion has reached beyond the LA/TX state line. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) October 3, 2017

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office reports that the wreck happened near the Texas border.

Killed was a 58- or 59-year-old Fort Worth resident, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick said.

Authorities are withholding his name pending notification of his next of kin.

Witnesses told investigators that the man was driving east when his pickup veered left off the roadway, hit a guardrail and came to a stop.

Preliminary findings from the Caddo coroner's office indicate that the man's death likely was medically related, Chadwick said.

Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate the wreck happened at 3:06 p.m.

The left lane is blocked I-20 East at Mile Marker 1 due to an accident. Congestion has reached beyond the LA/TX state line. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) October 3, 2017

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.