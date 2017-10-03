Caddo animal services director quits

Caddo commissioners and an outside consultant discuss ways to lower the euthanasia rate and improve sanitation at the parish animal shelter and how to generate more funds for facility.

Brent Toellner is regional director of Best Friends Animal Society, a Utah-based group that bills itself as the nation's largest no-kill sanctuary for companion animals. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

Caddo brings in consultant to help improve its animal shelter

ArkLaTex animal advocates again have had enough with what they believe is mistreatment of animals at the Caddo animal shelter. This evening, 50 to 60 of them plus local and state leaders sat down to brainstorm ways to improve conditions there.

Animal advocates push for more change at Caddo shelter

The death of a dog that had been taken in by Caddo Parish Animal Services is renewing concerns of how animals at the shelter are being treated.

This Facebook post alleges to show Tobias when he arrived at CPAS and when he left

Charles "Chuck" Wilson started with Caddo as an animal control officer then was named assistant director under Everett Harris. (Source: Caddo Parish Commission)

The director of Caddo Animal Services and Mosquito Control is leaving.

Parish Administrator Woody Wilson Jr. announced Tuesday afternoon that Chuck Wilson is resigning effective Nov. 1.

Chuck Wilson served as interim director in wake of Everett Harris’ resignation in October 2015 amid allegations of unprofessional behavior.

Caddo commissioners approved Chuck Wilson as the permanent director in June 2016.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working for the parish and for our team," Chuck Wilson said in the statement released Tuesday. "I wish the best for the organization and the future of CPAS and the department."

The parish administrator noted that the animal shelter's euthanasia rate decreased by 15 percent during Chuck Wilson's tenure, chiefly by reducing the population through more adoptions and partnerships with rescue groups.

"Chuck has worked tirelessly since his appointment in 2016," Woody Wilson said in the statement. "And we remain grateful for his service and commitment to our citizens and animals in our community.

"We have made some progress and will continue to improve our operations and move our shelter forward."

Caddo recently brought in a consultant to help improve its animal shelter.

Now Animal Service and Mosquito Control again has an interim director. He is Kelvin Samuel, who is assistant director.

