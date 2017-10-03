Caddo animal services director quits

The death of a dog that had been taken in by Caddo Parish Animal Services is renewing concerns of how animals at the shelter are being treated.More >>
The death of a dog that had been taken in by Caddo Parish Animal Services is renewing concerns of how animals at the shelter are being treated.More >>
ArkLaTex animal advocates again have had enough with what they believe is mistreatment of animals at the Caddo animal shelter. This evening, 50 to 60 of them plus local and state leaders sat down to brainstorm ways to improve conditions there.More >>
ArkLaTex animal advocates again have had enough with what they believe is mistreatment of animals at the Caddo animal shelter. This evening, 50 to 60 of them plus local and state leaders sat down to brainstorm ways to improve conditions there.More >>
Caddo commissioners and an outside consultant discuss ways to lower the euthanasia rate and improve sanitation at the parish animal shelter and how to generate more funds for facility.More >>
Caddo commissioners and an outside consultant discuss ways to lower the euthanasia rate and improve sanitation at the parish animal shelter and how to generate more funds for facility.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.More >>
Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.More >>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.More >>
The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is holding a press conference to brief the public on the latest information in regards to the lives lost in Sunday's tragic shooting at an outdoor concert.More >>
The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is holding a press conference to brief the public on the latest information in regards to the lives lost in Sunday's tragic shooting at an outdoor concert.More >>
Two Louisiana State Police troopers who took an expensive excursion to a conference in San Diego on taxpayers' dime have been demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation.More >>
Two Louisiana State Police troopers who took an expensive excursion to a conference in San Diego on taxpayers' dime have been demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation.More >>
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Joel Logan Gilliam, 23, of Bay Minette for the crime of making a terroristic threat.More >>
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Joel Logan Gilliam, 23, of Bay Minette for the crime of making a terroristic threat.More >>