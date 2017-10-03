Marshall, TX, postpones National Night Out activities - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Marshall, TX, postpones National Night Out activities

MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) -

An East Texas city will not hold National Night Out activities Tuesday evening.

The threat of rain has prompted authorities to postpone the events for a couple days.

The observance now will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in downtown Marshall.

