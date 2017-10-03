2 alleged burglars arrested after Crime Stoppers tip

A Crime Stoppers tip led police to arrest two women believed to have burglarized a Shreveport church.

On October 2, investigators got an anonymous tip through the Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers, which led them to the 1600 block of Centenary Boulevard to search for wanted suspects Chontaz Brown, 20, and Kristie McDuffey, 27.

Both women were wanted in connection with the early September burglary of Noel Methodist Church on Herndon Avenue.

Investigators, patrol officers, liaison officers and K-9 officers went to the apartment within minutes of getting the tip and found the two women inside.

Both were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on their warrants.

McDuffey was also wanted by Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm.

