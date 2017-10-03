How House for Hope helps build better communities

House for Hope is underway, where you could win a house when you reserve a $100 ticket.

This Friday is the early bird drawing. If you reserve your ticket early, you're entered to win a $5,000 shopping spree to Lee Michael's Fine jewelry.

The money donated will help one of four charities: Community Renewal, Holy Angels, The Hub Urban Ministry and Providence House.

Community Renewal has been serving the Shreveport - Bossier City area for 23 years now. Their goal, to transform the area into a safe community.

"We offer a lot of programs, but at the bottom of it all, at the core of it all, we bring people together, we reconnect, or at least strive to reconnect the community. We believe disconnect leads to dysfunction," said Jimmy Graves, the Director of Development at Community Renewal.

One of those programs offered are the Friendship Houses.

A Friendship House is a safe place for a child to go after school in low-income, high-crime neighborhoods.

After school education and adult literacy are just some of the programs offered at Friendship Houses. The funds raised through House for Hope helps build the houses.

"Every raffle ticket helps us build homes like this to bring hope to some of our struggling neighborhoods of Shreveport-Bossier," said Graves.

There are currently 10 friendship houses in 5 neighborhoods in Shreveport - Bossier City.

"Both the Shreveport and Bossier City police departments did a crime study the year before he Friendship houses went active in all the 5 neighborhoods we're into the end of 2015, we have seen an average rejection in major crime of 52%, which is unheard of in these neighborhoods," said the Associate Coordinator at Community Renewal Mike Leonard.

Sandra Simpson moved into the first ever Friendship House in the Highland neighborhood more than 20 years ago. Just last month, she moved into a brand new Friendship House built right down the street.

"How grateful I am for everything that everybody has done. It has taken a lot of people. I wish I could give each one of them a hug and tell them thank you," said Simpson.

The grand prize drawing will be November 3. One lucky ticket-holder will win a new 4 bedroom home in Stonewall, which is valued at $385,000.

Tickets can be reserved online here.

