SPD: Teen runaway missing 2 weeks found safe

Police are asking for help finding suspected runaway Adrian Stevenson, 17 (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police say a teen reported missing Tuesday morning has been found.

Police believe 17-year-old Adrian Stevenson ran away and was last seen on September 18 at Captain Shreve High School Campus.

Police confirmed Tuesday afternoon that she was found at Northwestern State University and is safe.



Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.