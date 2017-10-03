Shreveport police search for teen runaway

Police are asking for help finding suspected runaway Adrian Stevenson, 17 (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public’s help finding a teen last seen at school two weeks ago.

Police believe 17-year-old Adrian Stevenson ran away and was last seen on September 18 at Captain Shreve High School Campus.

Police say Adrian is about 5’5” tall and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

Police say she could be in the Natchitoches area or still in Shreveport-Bossier City.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 318-673-7300 or 318-673-7020.

