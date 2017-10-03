Victims in I-20 shooting identified

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting and a second was taken to the hospital. (Source KSLA News 12)

Police were called to I-20 just east of Jewella Ave. just after 12 a.m. Monday to the scene of a shooting that left an SUV wrecked and riddled with bullets. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police have identified the man shot and killed on Interstate 20 early Monday morning.

Police say 22-year-old Deandre C. Brown was a passenger in the SUV found stopped on I-20 just east of Jewella Avenue just after 12 a.m. He had been shot at least once and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 22-year-old Kenyon Frazier was shot multiple times and taken to University Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.

At last check, Frazier underwent surgery Thursday afternoon and was listed in serious condition. There's no word on his current condition.

Police say a small dark SUV pulled up on the victims' driver's side and someone inside started firing a rifle. The shooting caused the green SUV to crash into the median.

According to the Louisiana State Department of Corrections. Frazier was released from jail in August.

The state released him on good behavior, after serving more than half of a five-year sentence for which, according to the Caddo Clerk's Office, he pleaded guilty to aggravated battery.

Shreveport Police are still working to find the shooter(s) and have not released a motive.

