Natchitoches deputies report found partial skull was decomposing for years

Authorities say the partial human skull was in a decomposed state for approximately three to five years. (Source: NPSO)

Natchitoches Parish authorities confirmed that the partial skull found over the weekend had actually been decomposing for several years before it was found.

Deputies discovered the remains in a wooded area near Saline Creek just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office Patrol Captain Tony Moran says they received a report from the coroner's office that the partial skull's decomposition appeared to be 3-5 years old.

"Further analysis will be done by LSU Faces Lab. We are waiting on additional information," said Moran in a statement.

According to deputies, hunters found the partial skull off of Savoy Road near Goldonna, La.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones said he notified Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan of the discovery since Saline Creek also runs through Winn Parish.

"Winn Parish had a man go missing approximately five years ago that is being looked at," Moran wrote. "His truck was found back then in the area but he was never found."

Anyone with any questions concerning the investigation can contact Detective Darrel Winder of the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 318-357-7830.

