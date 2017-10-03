Keithville man to appear on History Channel show 'Forged in Fire'

Keithville's JW Randall will be competing to create history's most iconic edged weapons. (Source: JW Randall)

An Arklatex resident will be putting the area on the map during this week's episode of the History Channel Show, Forged in Fire.

Keithville's JW Randall will be competing to create history's most iconic edged weapons.

According to the website, "In each episode, four of the nation’s finest bladesmiths come together to put their skills and reputations on the line, trying to avoid elimination and win the $10,000 prize."

The series is hosted by weapons expert and U.S. Army and Air Force veteran Wil Willis.

The show will air at 8 p.m. Tuesday on the History Channel.

