ArkLaTex responds to need for blood donations in Las Vegas

The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."More >>
The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.More >>
Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continues to come forth, along with photos.More >>
Two Louisiana State Police troopers who took an expensive excursion to a conference in San Diego on taxpayers' dime have been demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation.More >>
Two Louisiana State Police troopers who took an expensive excursion to a conference in San Diego on taxpayers' dime have been demoted in rank following an internal affairs investigation.More >>
More than 500 people were injured and more than 50 were killed in Las Vegas when a man opened fire on the crowd at an open-air country music concert.More >>
More than 500 people were injured and more than 50 were killed in Las Vegas when a man opened fire on the crowd at an open-air country music concert.More >>
Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.More >>
Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.More >>
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >>
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >>