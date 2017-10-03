ArkLaTex responds to need for blood donations in Las Vegas

The need for blood is very high in Las Vegas and even though the ArkLaTex is hundreds of miles away LifeShare Blood Centers says people here can still help.

People can donate blood to help the victims in Las Vegas as well as victims still suffering from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

"We've had a number of calls, we've had a few extra donors come in. They are calling to see if blood is needed. Really appreciate the support from the community. The answer is yes. Whether it's going directly to Vegas or not," said LifeShare Blood Center spokeswoman Tina Martinez.

Here's a look at the three locations in the ArkLaTex with their opening hours.

8910 Linwood Avenue in Shreveport Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

1523 Doctors Drive in Bossier City Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

1321 College Drive in Texarkana, TX Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



