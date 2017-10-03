Marshall organization to host prayer vigil in wake of Las Vegas - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Marshall organization to host prayer vigil in wake of Las Vegas massacre

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Connect
(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) -

Marshall Against Violence will host a prayer vigil Wednesday, October 4 in light of the mass shooting that took place in Las Vegas.

The group is inviting the public to attend and pray at Meadowbrook Funeral Home located at 1804 South Washington Avenue in Marshall starting at 5:30 p.m.

At least 59 people were killed in the attack and more than 500 others were injured in what is being called the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. 

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly